Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 PM

2300 Laurel Avenue

2300 Laurel Avenue · (310) 961-6777
Location

2300 Laurel Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisitely remodeled with attention to detail, this beautiful home is located on a quiet corner lot in the coveted American Martyrs neighborhood. Featuring sophisticated custom finishes throughout including dark stained hardwood floors, recessed lighting and custom built-ins. The great room off the entrance is light and bright with vaulted ceilings that opens to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen is outfitted with top-of the-line appliances, beautiful black soapstone countertops and plenty of storage. Three bedrooms are together on the first floor, including a true master suite. The master suite features custom built-ins, a large walk-in closet, and a master bath with marble counters, dual sinks, a soak tub, and a separate shower. Upstairs there is a 4th large bedroom or could be used as a family room with cathedral ceilings, custom built-ins and its own bathroom. A nice, fenced landscaped front yard is complemented by a spacious private backyard with a patio and a beautiful avocado tree. The property was remodeled as a true “green” efficient home with super insulation for climate control and new solar panels. There is also an oversized two car garage with an abundance of storage with one extra driveway parking spot and lots of open street parking. Located within walking distance to schools, downtown and the beach, this special property is ready for immediate enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
2300 Laurel Avenue has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 2300 Laurel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Laurel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2300 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Laurel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2300 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 2300 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2300 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2300 Laurel Avenue has units with air conditioning.
