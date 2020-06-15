2300 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisitely remodeled with attention to detail, this beautiful home is located on a quiet corner lot in the coveted American Martyrs neighborhood. Featuring sophisticated custom finishes throughout including dark stained hardwood floors, recessed lighting and custom built-ins. The great room off the entrance is light and bright with vaulted ceilings that opens to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen is outfitted with top-of the-line appliances, beautiful black soapstone countertops and plenty of storage. Three bedrooms are together on the first floor, including a true master suite. The master suite features custom built-ins, a large walk-in closet, and a master bath with marble counters, dual sinks, a soak tub, and a separate shower. Upstairs there is a 4th large bedroom or could be used as a family room with cathedral ceilings, custom built-ins and its own bathroom. A nice, fenced landscaped front yard is complemented by a spacious private backyard with a patio and a beautiful avocado tree. The property was remodeled as a true “green” efficient home with super insulation for climate control and new solar panels. There is also an oversized two car garage with an abundance of storage with one extra driveway parking spot and lots of open street parking. Located within walking distance to schools, downtown and the beach, this special property is ready for immediate enjoyment.