228 18th Street

Luxurious Furnished short or long term lease,. One block to beach, ON WALK STREET. Air Conditioned, Spectacular ocean views, steps to beach and short walk to downtown Manhattan Beach. Spectacular 180-degree ocean views, an open floor plan, 1,100 sf of outside decks plus garden area facing the walk street. Home was extensively remodeled in 2012-2013. Most furnishing are Restoration Hardware. The top floor has expansive ocean views, 10 ft open beamed ceiling, fireplace, 3 sets of French doors and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Large dining room w/table seats 10. Gourmet kitchen with large island and seating, 6 burner stove, convection oven, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, pantry, dumb waiter and an adjacent breakfast/TV area. Large patio for outdoor BBQ with table and chairs. Relax in your living room with comfy seating and flat screen TV and fireplace. Middle floor has Master suite w/ large closet, king bed, fireplace, highest quality bedding, flat screen TV and master bathroom with soaking tub. There is another large bedroom with queen bed, plus additional bedrooms w/double bed, . Large TV/entertainment room plus a separate office with printer, desk and chair. Bottom level has additional bedroom with/double bed and full bathroom. 2 car garage, with additional 2 parking spots, washer and dryer, outdoor shower, alarm system, stereo system throughout. Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments