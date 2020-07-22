All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
228 18th Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

228 18th Street

228 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious Furnished short or long term lease,. One block to beach, ON WALK STREET. Air Conditioned, Spectacular ocean views, steps to beach and short walk to downtown Manhattan Beach. Spectacular 180-degree ocean views, an open floor plan, 1,100 sf of outside decks plus garden area facing the walk street. Home was extensively remodeled in 2012-2013. Most furnishing are Restoration Hardware. The top floor has expansive ocean views, 10 ft open beamed ceiling, fireplace, 3 sets of French doors and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Large dining room w/table seats 10. Gourmet kitchen with large island and seating, 6 burner stove, convection oven, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, pantry, dumb waiter and an adjacent breakfast/TV area. Large patio for outdoor BBQ with table and chairs. Relax in your living room with comfy seating and flat screen TV and fireplace. Middle floor has Master suite w/ large closet, king bed, fireplace, highest quality bedding, flat screen TV and master bathroom with soaking tub. There is another large bedroom with queen bed, plus additional bedrooms w/double bed, . Large TV/entertainment room plus a separate office with printer, desk and chair. Bottom level has additional bedroom with/double bed and full bathroom. 2 car garage, with additional 2 parking spots, washer and dryer, outdoor shower, alarm system, stereo system throughout. Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 18th Street have any available units?
228 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 228 18th Street have?
Some of 228 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 228 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 228 18th Street offers parking.
Does 228 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 18th Street have a pool?
No, 228 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 228 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 18th Street has units with air conditioning.
