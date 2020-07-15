Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

226 33rd Street Available 07/20/20 Bright & Airy, Split Level Home w/ Amazing Ocean Views & Outdoor Space In Heart of North MB & 2 Blocks to Beach! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

• 2BR / 2BA

• Approx. 1200 Sq Ft

• Large, West-Facing Front Balcony

• Slight Ocean Peak

• 1-Car Garage + Driveway

• Bright & Airy Living Room w/ Slider to Balcony

• Remodeled Kitchen w/ Nice Tile, Granite Counters & S/S Appliances (Stove, D/W, Micro & Refrig)

• Laminate Throughout Living Area, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Kitchen & Baths

• Bright, Good-Sized 1st Bedroom w/ Built-In Murphy Bed, Built-In Desk/Vanity & Wall Closet w/ Built-Ins

• Spacious Master w/ Wall to Wall Closets w/ Built-Ins

• Stack W/D in Unit

• Plenty of Additional Storage

• Must See to Appreciate

• Water, Trash & Gardener Included; Tenant Pays Electric & Gas

• 12 Month Minimum Lease



***AVAILABLE 07/20/20 OR SOONER***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE2350939)