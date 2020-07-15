All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

226 33rd Street

226 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
226 33rd Street Available 07/20/20 Bright & Airy, Split Level Home w/ Amazing Ocean Views & Outdoor Space In Heart of North MB & 2 Blocks to Beach! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
• 2BR / 2BA
• Approx. 1200 Sq Ft
• Large, West-Facing Front Balcony
• Slight Ocean Peak
• 1-Car Garage + Driveway
• Bright & Airy Living Room w/ Slider to Balcony
• Remodeled Kitchen w/ Nice Tile, Granite Counters & S/S Appliances (Stove, D/W, Micro & Refrig)
• Laminate Throughout Living Area, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Kitchen & Baths
• Bright, Good-Sized 1st Bedroom w/ Built-In Murphy Bed, Built-In Desk/Vanity & Wall Closet w/ Built-Ins
• Spacious Master w/ Wall to Wall Closets w/ Built-Ins
• Stack W/D in Unit
• Plenty of Additional Storage
• Must See to Appreciate
• Water, Trash & Gardener Included; Tenant Pays Electric & Gas
• 12 Month Minimum Lease

***AVAILABLE 07/20/20 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE2350939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 33rd Street have any available units?
226 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 226 33rd Street have?
Some of 226 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 226 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 226 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 226 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 226 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 226 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
