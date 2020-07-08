All apartments in Manhattan Beach
225 18th Street

225 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRIME OCEAN VIEW WALK STREET! SFR WEST OF HIGHLAND, EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN MB! Unique opportunity to lease this unfurnished beautifully upgraded home on one of the best walk street locations! Enter the home off of the private courtyard with breathtaking views! The formal living room has a great curved brick fireplace and ocean views, formal dining room, highly upgraded kitchen with marble countertops, subway tile backsplash and top of the line appliances. Full bath and laundry downstairs as well. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with a beautiful master suite with fireplace and ocean views. The master bath has designer tiles, countertops, fixtures, and a large modern soaking tub. There are two additional bedrooms (one with an ocean view!) upstairs that share a bathroom.

Sunlight streams through the multiple skylights of the North Wing of the home. This portion of the residence offers an additional family room, an eating area, and a large kitchenette, private side patio with a built-in barbecue. Upstairs are three light and bright good sized bedrooms, upstairs laundry and one full-sized bath with designer tile in the walk-in shower and large soaking tub.

Two car garage parking and additional parking pad make this the perfect home! Great opportunity for a family with older children, in-laws, or executive with frequent clients in from out of town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 18th Street have any available units?
225 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 225 18th Street have?
Some of 225 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 225 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 18th Street offers parking.
Does 225 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 18th Street have a pool?
No, 225 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

