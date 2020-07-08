225 18th Street

Amenities

PRIME OCEAN VIEW WALK STREET! SFR WEST OF HIGHLAND, EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN MB! Unique opportunity to lease this unfurnished beautifully upgraded home on one of the best walk street locations! Enter the home off of the private courtyard with breathtaking views! The formal living room has a great curved brick fireplace and ocean views, formal dining room, highly upgraded kitchen with marble countertops, subway tile backsplash and top of the line appliances. Full bath and laundry downstairs as well. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with a beautiful master suite with fireplace and ocean views. The master bath has designer tiles, countertops, fixtures, and a large modern soaking tub. There are two additional bedrooms (one with an ocean view!) upstairs that share a bathroom.



Sunlight streams through the multiple skylights of the North Wing of the home. This portion of the residence offers an additional family room, an eating area, and a large kitchenette, private side patio with a built-in barbecue. Upstairs are three light and bright good sized bedrooms, upstairs laundry and one full-sized bath with designer tile in the walk-in shower and large soaking tub.



Two car garage parking and additional parking pad make this the perfect home! Great opportunity for a family with older children, in-laws, or executive with frequent clients in from out of town!