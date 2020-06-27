224 25th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ocean view, It is a light and airy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private entrance off walk street/alley, close walking distance to the beach, hardwood floors, pets are ok (depending), large country kitchen with refrigerator and stove, 10 minute walk to downtown, tenant pays their utilities, private laundry facility downstairs, shared large cement patio in back, no parking but, street parking is very viable in this area, small adjacent park 1/2 block away, newly remodeled large bathroom with big tub/shower, corner dining room window. Available August 1, 2019.