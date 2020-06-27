All apartments in Manhattan Beach
224 25th Place

224 25th Place · No Longer Available
Location

224 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ocean view, It is a light and airy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private entrance off walk street/alley, close walking distance to the beach, hardwood floors, pets are ok (depending), large country kitchen with refrigerator and stove, 10 minute walk to downtown, tenant pays their utilities, private laundry facility downstairs, shared large cement patio in back, no parking but, street parking is very viable in this area, small adjacent park 1/2 block away, newly remodeled large bathroom with big tub/shower, corner dining room window. Available August 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 25th Place have any available units?
224 25th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 224 25th Place have?
Some of 224 25th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 25th Place currently offering any rent specials?
224 25th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 25th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 25th Place is pet friendly.
Does 224 25th Place offer parking?
Yes, 224 25th Place offers parking.
Does 224 25th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 25th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 25th Place have a pool?
No, 224 25th Place does not have a pool.
Does 224 25th Place have accessible units?
No, 224 25th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 224 25th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 25th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 25th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 25th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
