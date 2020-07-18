221 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Private Beach Home with 2 car garage, plus paved strip for extra parking. Enjoy the best Manhattan Beach has to offer in this charming 3 Bed+ 3 Bath with modern and smart touches throughout! A spacious master bedroom with full Bathroom on the second floor with a large multiform living area and full kitchen on the first floor gives way to excellent family time without feeling cramped. Full home air conditioning and heat makes for a comfortable stay, no matter what the weather. Best of all you are steps away from Manhattan Beach's world-class beach, dining and shopping experiences without having to hop in the car.