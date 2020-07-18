All apartments in Manhattan Beach
221 5th Street

221 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 5th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Private Beach Home with 2 car garage, plus paved strip for extra parking. Enjoy the best Manhattan Beach has to offer in this charming 3 Bed+ 3 Bath with modern and smart touches throughout! A spacious master bedroom with full Bathroom on the second floor with a large multiform living area and full kitchen on the first floor gives way to excellent family time without feeling cramped. Full home air conditioning and heat makes for a comfortable stay, no matter what the weather. Best of all you are steps away from Manhattan Beach's world-class beach, dining and shopping experiences without having to hop in the car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 5th Street have any available units?
221 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 221 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 221 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 5th Street offers parking.
Does 221 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 5th Street have a pool?
No, 221 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
