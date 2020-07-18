All apartments in Manhattan Beach
218 39th

218 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 39th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Steps to the ocean and some of Manhattan Beaches best restaurants, along with wonderful mom and pop shops. Upon entry into the main living room you will find it light bright and airy as you take in the ocean breezes. This spacious space, with its wood like flooring brings all together by tying it into a beautiful beach theme. Once you enter into the bedroom you will find the same theme running through this lovely area as well. The bedroom offers a relaxing warm feel, as does the entire apartment. The kitchen is large with a dine in area that is well appointed for gathering or just an intimate two person retreat. The stove offers up 4 gas burners for the chef in your family. Stop by and see this lovely place today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 39th have any available units?
218 39th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 218 39th currently offering any rent specials?
218 39th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 39th pet-friendly?
No, 218 39th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 218 39th offer parking?
No, 218 39th does not offer parking.
Does 218 39th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 39th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 39th have a pool?
No, 218 39th does not have a pool.
Does 218 39th have accessible units?
No, 218 39th does not have accessible units.
Does 218 39th have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 39th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 39th have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 39th does not have units with air conditioning.
