Steps to the ocean and some of Manhattan Beaches best restaurants, along with wonderful mom and pop shops. Upon entry into the main living room you will find it light bright and airy as you take in the ocean breezes. This spacious space, with its wood like flooring brings all together by tying it into a beautiful beach theme. Once you enter into the bedroom you will find the same theme running through this lovely area as well. The bedroom offers a relaxing warm feel, as does the entire apartment. The kitchen is large with a dine in area that is well appointed for gathering or just an intimate two person retreat. The stove offers up 4 gas burners for the chef in your family. Stop by and see this lovely place today!