Manhattan Beach, CA
217 39th Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

217 39th Street

217 39th St · No Longer Available
Location

217 39th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This distinctive home is for someone who appreciates smart design and excellent scale. There is a great feeling of space: ocean views from the patio/deck, the living rm, dining rm and wide kitchen window allow tons of light. This is the only house with a PRIVATE YARD big enough for parties and a guest house! This artistic contemporary home gives maximum enjoyment for beach living. Broad ocean views of the sand, surf, Catalina Island and PV are part of the experience from the 2 decks, living room, dining, kitchen. Downstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a small tv area/room. Because this is a full lot + approximately 200 sq.ft. , there is an entertainment back yard with deck, area for bbq and outdoor tables - a rare occurrence so close to the beach! In addition, your guests can stay in their own cottage. There is a quaint 1 bedroom + bathroom guest quarters that is fully separate from the main house or it could be a separate office, music room etc. Not only that...the garage is another area all to itself. Plenty of room for 2 cars +, there is a bathroom, additional storage AND workshop! Parking - 2 in the garage, 2 in the driveway + 1 additional space. THIS IS FURNISHED. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 39th Street have any available units?
217 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 217 39th Street have?
Some of 217 39th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 217 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 39th Street offers parking.
Does 217 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 39th Street have a pool?
No, 217 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 217 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
