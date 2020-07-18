217 39th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This distinctive home is for someone who appreciates smart design and excellent scale. There is a great feeling of space: ocean views from the patio/deck, the living rm, dining rm and wide kitchen window allow tons of light. This is the only house with a PRIVATE YARD big enough for parties and a guest house! This artistic contemporary home gives maximum enjoyment for beach living. Broad ocean views of the sand, surf, Catalina Island and PV are part of the experience from the 2 decks, living room, dining, kitchen. Downstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a small tv area/room. Because this is a full lot + approximately 200 sq.ft. , there is an entertainment back yard with deck, area for bbq and outdoor tables - a rare occurrence so close to the beach! In addition, your guests can stay in their own cottage. There is a quaint 1 bedroom + bathroom guest quarters that is fully separate from the main house or it could be a separate office, music room etc. Not only that...the garage is another area all to itself. Plenty of room for 2 cars +, there is a bathroom, additional storage AND workshop! Parking - 2 in the garage, 2 in the driveway + 1 additional space. THIS IS FURNISHED. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT.