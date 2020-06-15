All apartments in Manhattan Beach
2110 Ocean Drive

2110 Ocean Drive · (310) 291-5603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Property can be rented on a monthly basis. Terms are negotiable. Location, location, location. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath is steps from the Manhattan Beach Strand and ocean. This beach tropical design home boasts an expansive 450 sq.ft. deck off living room with new solid teak couches, sofas, dining table for 6, fire pit, new BBQ, potted plants, speakers plus sand/white water and pier views. Top floor living includes gourmet kitchen opening up to dining and living area. Living area has white water and sand views including fireplace and bridge that connects to deck. Second level has three bedrooms and 2 baths including master suite. Ground level has two car garage parking with laundry room, plus den/4th bedroom with 3/4 bathroom. Beautiful entry with birds of paradise tropical landscaping. Property comes completely furnished. New lighting throughout, air conditioning, Sonos sound system, plus 5 flat screen TVs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Ocean Drive have any available units?
2110 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 2110 Ocean Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2110 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 2110 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 2110 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Ocean Drive has units with air conditioning.
