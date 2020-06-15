2110 Ocean Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Property can be rented on a monthly basis. Terms are negotiable. Location, location, location. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath is steps from the Manhattan Beach Strand and ocean. This beach tropical design home boasts an expansive 450 sq.ft. deck off living room with new solid teak couches, sofas, dining table for 6, fire pit, new BBQ, potted plants, speakers plus sand/white water and pier views. Top floor living includes gourmet kitchen opening up to dining and living area. Living area has white water and sand views including fireplace and bridge that connects to deck. Second level has three bedrooms and 2 baths including master suite. Ground level has two car garage parking with laundry room, plus den/4th bedroom with 3/4 bathroom. Beautiful entry with birds of paradise tropical landscaping. Property comes completely furnished. New lighting throughout, air conditioning, Sonos sound system, plus 5 flat screen TVs.