Manhattan Beach, CA
209 15th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 15th Street

209 15th Street · No Longer Available
Manhattan Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

209 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous NEW (Interior) CONSTRUCTION...PANORAMIC WHITE WATER VIEWS...8 houses to the Strand in the heart of fun DOWNTOWN Manhattan Beach!!! A+LOCATION! Be steps away from the ocean & the restaurants & the nightlife yet relax & enjoy the comforts of a beautifully remodeled 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME with a BACKYARD & 2 CAR GARAGE. Top of the line everything! A major interior remodel in 2016...NEW WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, ceiling & walls. NEW UPSTAIRS BATHROOM...down to the studs. Invite your friends over for champagne at sunset and watch the sun go down from your ocean view living room and deck. Set up your BBQ in the backyard. GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN w/marble countertop. COOL FIREPLACE. WALK-IN closet in downstairs SPACIOUS MASTER. AIR CONDITIONED. Luxury living day or night. This is the way to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 15th Street have any available units?
209 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 209 15th Street have?
Some of 209 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 209 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 15th Street offers parking.
Does 209 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 15th Street have a pool?
No, 209 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 209 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
