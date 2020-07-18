209 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous NEW (Interior) CONSTRUCTION...PANORAMIC WHITE WATER VIEWS...8 houses to the Strand in the heart of fun DOWNTOWN Manhattan Beach!!! A+LOCATION! Be steps away from the ocean & the restaurants & the nightlife yet relax & enjoy the comforts of a beautifully remodeled 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME with a BACKYARD & 2 CAR GARAGE. Top of the line everything! A major interior remodel in 2016...NEW WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, ceiling & walls. NEW UPSTAIRS BATHROOM...down to the studs. Invite your friends over for champagne at sunset and watch the sun go down from your ocean view living room and deck. Set up your BBQ in the backyard. GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN w/marble countertop. COOL FIREPLACE. WALK-IN closet in downstairs SPACIOUS MASTER. AIR CONDITIONED. Luxury living day or night. This is the way to live!