Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

204 15th Place

204 15th Place · (310) 373-3599
Location

204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 15th Place · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.5 bath furnished short term townhouse in Manhattan Beach,
Enjoy sunsets by night and Catalina views by day from the top floor of this 3- story home which has custom features throughout. The first level has a bedroom with trundle bed, a bathroom with shower, laundry room and access to the attached 2 car garage. Mid level offers a master suite with new carpet and furnishings, a king size bed and bathroom with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. The second bedroom on this level provides sleeping for 4 people with a double bed and a single bed with trundle, plus an all new bathroom with shower. You'll find a comfortable living space on the top floor. The all new kitchen boasts stainless appliances, quartz counters, custom cabinets and a breakfast bar. The dining space offers views to Catalina on a clear day and has seating for 7. The living room with new furniture has a fireplace, comfortable seating for watching your favorite TV show or movie and sliding doors to the ocean view balcony. There`s also a powder room and barbecue area on this level. Downtown Manhattan Beach, just steps away, offers restaurants, coffee bars, gift and clothing boutiques for guests of any age. If strolling the beach is your pleasure, the Strand walkway is only a block away. You may never want to leave, once you arrive at this ideal spot! NO SMOKING, NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4410566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 15th Place have any available units?
204 15th Place has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 15th Place have?
Some of 204 15th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
204 15th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 15th Place pet-friendly?
No, 204 15th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 204 15th Place offer parking?
Yes, 204 15th Place does offer parking.
Does 204 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 15th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 15th Place have a pool?
No, 204 15th Place does not have a pool.
Does 204 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 204 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 204 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 15th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 15th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 15th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
