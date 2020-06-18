204 15th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.5 bath furnished short term townhouse in Manhattan Beach,

Enjoy sunsets by night and Catalina views by day from the top floor of this 3- story home which has custom features throughout. The first level has a bedroom with trundle bed, a bathroom with shower, laundry room and access to the attached 2 car garage. Mid level offers a master suite with new carpet and furnishings, a king size bed and bathroom with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. The second bedroom on this level provides sleeping for 4 people with a double bed and a single bed with trundle, plus an all new bathroom with shower. You'll find a comfortable living space on the top floor. The all new kitchen boasts stainless appliances, quartz counters, custom cabinets and a breakfast bar. The dining space offers views to Catalina on a clear day and has seating for 7. The living room with new furniture has a fireplace, comfortable seating for watching your favorite TV show or movie and sliding doors to the ocean view balcony. There`s also a powder room and barbecue area on this level. Downtown Manhattan Beach, just steps away, offers restaurants, coffee bars, gift and clothing boutiques for guests of any age. If strolling the beach is your pleasure, the Strand walkway is only a block away. You may never want to leave, once you arrive at this ideal spot! NO SMOKING, NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4410566)