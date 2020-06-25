All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

203 15th

203 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location, Location! Location!! Steps to the beach, amazing location within walking distance to downtown in minutes. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 car parking, Washer/Dryer, Cottage-Style Apartment located in the heart of Manhattan Beach! Steps to the beach ! Won't last! Completely renovated. Hardwood floors, updated country kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator, granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer located in the unit . Nice sized bedrooms a plus. Comes with 1-car private, uncovered parking spot across the street. Great curb appeal with flower boxes on exterior of building. Used to be owner's unit! Pets Welcome! Utilities: water and trash included. Great apartment. Great Views, White Water View right outside your door, ready for move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 15th have any available units?
203 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 203 15th have?
Some of 203 15th's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 15th currently offering any rent specials?
203 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 15th pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 15th is pet friendly.
Does 203 15th offer parking?
Yes, 203 15th offers parking.
Does 203 15th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 15th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 15th have a pool?
No, 203 15th does not have a pool.
Does 203 15th have accessible units?
No, 203 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 203 15th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 15th has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 15th have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 15th does not have units with air conditioning.
