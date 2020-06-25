Amenities
Location, Location! Location!! Steps to the beach, amazing location within walking distance to downtown in minutes. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 car parking, Washer/Dryer, Cottage-Style Apartment located in the heart of Manhattan Beach! Steps to the beach ! Won't last! Completely renovated. Hardwood floors, updated country kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator, granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer located in the unit . Nice sized bedrooms a plus. Comes with 1-car private, uncovered parking spot across the street. Great curb appeal with flower boxes on exterior of building. Used to be owner's unit! Pets Welcome! Utilities: water and trash included. Great apartment. Great Views, White Water View right outside your door, ready for move in now.