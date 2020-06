Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you. The master suite is just past the formal entry on the main floor and has space for lounging. Don't miss the quaint patio for taking in the the ocean breeze while you sip your cup of morning coffee. A fully remodeled bathroom with a large glass walk-in shower is adjacent to the laundry room. The second level is filled with sunshine that streams through the windows underneath the cathedral vaulted ceilings. Everyone will gather around the completely remodeled cook's kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and stainless appliances that glisten underneath the recessed lighting. The living room has a great fireplace and a perfect coastal style for enjoying the ocean view. Don't miss the step-out deck with ocean peek. Down the hall are two guest rooms and a full remodeled bathroom. Close proximity to restaurants, boutiques and the beach! This property is available fully furnished and flexible length of stay- prefer longer lease. Ask about unfurnished option. What are you waiting for?