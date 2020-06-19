1731 3rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

This elegant home was custom built in 2010. 4 bedrooms (all on 2nd floor), 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms.

Hickory finished hardwood floors through the house, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, lot of closet spaces.

Formal dining room, Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with large island, with additional sink, breakfast area and open to family room. Family room has 2 double French doors opening to huge gorgeous back yard with patio for entertaining, basketball court and putting green, matured trees and doll house used as additional storage.

On the second floor there are 4 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms), laundry room, additional bathroom and second family room.

Fireplace in Family room and Master bedroom.

Attached 2.5-3 garage with entry to living room and minimum 3 car driveway in front.

Short walk to Pennekamp Elementary, MBMS and Mira Costa High School.