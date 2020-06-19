All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
1731 3rd Street
1731 3rd Street

1731 3rd Street · (310) 541-8271
Manhattan Beach
Location

1731 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
This elegant home was custom built in 2010. 4 bedrooms (all on 2nd floor), 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms.
Hickory finished hardwood floors through the house, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, lot of closet spaces.
Formal dining room, Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with large island, with additional sink, breakfast area and open to family room. Family room has 2 double French doors opening to huge gorgeous back yard with patio for entertaining, basketball court and putting green, matured trees and doll house used as additional storage.
On the second floor there are 4 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms), laundry room, additional bathroom and second family room.
Fireplace in Family room and Master bedroom.
Attached 2.5-3 garage with entry to living room and minimum 3 car driveway in front.
Short walk to Pennekamp Elementary, MBMS and Mira Costa High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 3rd Street have any available units?
1731 3rd Street has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1731 3rd Street have?
Some of 1731 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1731 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1731 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1731 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1731 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1731 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1731 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1731 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1731 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1731 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
