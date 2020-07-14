1521 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

Gorgeous, Manhattan Beach townhome for lease! This meticulously remodeled home is on the quiet, rear side of a 4-unit complex. The open-concept floor plan, high vaulted ceilings and skylights create a bright and airy interior space. Upgrades include hardwood floors new carpet on the stairs and plantation shutters throughout. The large ergonomic kitchen features Quartz counters and backsplash, center island with plenty of storage and new appliances including a wine cooler. Quartzite fireplace accent wall with ready to go TV hook-up and gas fireplace. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The extra large master bedroom has a separate office area and spacious walk-in closet. The master bath includes a double-sink vanity, large walk-in shower with a bench and a built-in linen closet for extra storage. The attached, 2 car garage includes storage cabinets, laundry area, and epoxy flooring. Unit is extremely quiet with one shared wall. It is also adjacent to a large grassy yard, seating area and garden that are also part of the common area. This is a beautiful, move-in ready home only 1/2 block from award-winning Mira Costa high school. It is also in close proximity to LAX, 405 Freeway and both Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry