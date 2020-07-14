All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 AM

1521 Artesia Boulevard

1521 Artesia Boulevard · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 Artesia Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,175

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Manhattan Beach townhome for lease! This meticulously remodeled home is on the quiet, rear side of a 4-unit complex. The open-concept floor plan, high vaulted ceilings and skylights create a bright and airy interior space. Upgrades include hardwood floors new carpet on the stairs and plantation shutters throughout. The large ergonomic kitchen features Quartz counters and backsplash, center island with plenty of storage and new appliances including a wine cooler. Quartzite fireplace accent wall with ready to go TV hook-up and gas fireplace. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The extra large master bedroom has a separate office area and spacious walk-in closet. The master bath includes a double-sink vanity, large walk-in shower with a bench and a built-in linen closet for extra storage. The attached, 2 car garage includes storage cabinets, laundry area, and epoxy flooring. Unit is extremely quiet with one shared wall. It is also adjacent to a large grassy yard, seating area and garden that are also part of the common area. This is a beautiful, move-in ready home only 1/2 block from award-winning Mira Costa high school. It is also in close proximity to LAX, 405 Freeway and both Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
1521 Artesia Boulevard has a unit available for $4,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1521 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 1521 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1521 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1521 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Artesia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1521 Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1521 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Artesia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Artesia Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Artesia Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
