Modern Masterpiece on The Strand in Manhattan Beach! Enjoy panoramic ocean views and the California coast line from Palos Verdes to Malibu from every angle or scope out the infamous Manhattan Beach pier from your living room. This super bright & contemporary townhouse with sleek architecture has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two fireplaces, and high end appliances. Ideal location, just blocks away from the Manhattan Beach pier, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.