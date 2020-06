Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Family Home for Lease in Manhattan Beach. Corner lot east of PCH. 3 bedroom/1 ~ bath. 2 downstairs bedrooms with French doors to outside and second-floor master bedroom with private balcony. Hardwood and engineered wood flooring. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Travertine tile floor, adjacent laundry with washer and dryer. Fenced yard, covered patio, 2-car garage, plenty of storage. Walk to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transportation.