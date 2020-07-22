All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 20 2020 at 3:58 AM

131 Gull Street

131 Gull Street · (310) 801-0633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Gull Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED BOTTOM UNIT Steps to the best surf beach in So Cal, El Porto, this unfurnished one bedroom apartment is in North Manhattan Beach, just a half block from the beach. The unit is approximately 800 ft and very light and airy. The entire property has been remodeled with hardwood floors throughout and window coverings on all windows. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, double door refrigerator, stove and white shaker wood cabinets . The living room and bedroom have two ceiling fans to allow the sea breeze inside. The new bathroom with Mexican river stone and white subway tile has walk-in shower and vanity. There is a washer and dryer in the property and a one car garage. Outdoor Shower! Willie Baronet Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Gull Street have any available units?
131 Gull Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Gull Street have?
Some of 131 Gull Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Gull Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 Gull Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Gull Street pet-friendly?
No, 131 Gull Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 131 Gull Street offer parking?
Yes, 131 Gull Street offers parking.
Does 131 Gull Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Gull Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Gull Street have a pool?
No, 131 Gull Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 Gull Street have accessible units?
No, 131 Gull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Gull Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Gull Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Gull Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Gull Street does not have units with air conditioning.
