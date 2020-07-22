131 Gull Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED BOTTOM UNIT Steps to the best surf beach in So Cal, El Porto, this unfurnished one bedroom apartment is in North Manhattan Beach, just a half block from the beach. The unit is approximately 800 ft and very light and airy. The entire property has been remodeled with hardwood floors throughout and window coverings on all windows. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, double door refrigerator, stove and white shaker wood cabinets . The living room and bedroom have two ceiling fans to allow the sea breeze inside. The new bathroom with Mexican river stone and white subway tile has walk-in shower and vanity. There is a washer and dryer in the property and a one car garage. Outdoor Shower! Willie Baronet Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633