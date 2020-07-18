1304 The Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Situated on The Strand in Manhattan Beach, this one level condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home overlooks the beach with panoramic views of Palos Verdes, Malibu, Catalina, the pier and endless views of the Pacific Ocean. Kitchen, dining and living room (with fireplace) all look out over the strand and the ocean. Watch dolphins play while you make breakfast and enjoy each evening's sunset from the large deck as you wind down from your day. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and everything Manhattan Beach has to offer; you can forget about the car. Offered as an Executive Rental, this home comes completely furnished, accessorized and is ready for move in. Home may also be leased unfurnished. Come experience living life in true paradise!