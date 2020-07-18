All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1304 The Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1304 The Strand
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

1304 The Strand

1304 the Strand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1304 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Situated on The Strand in Manhattan Beach, this one level condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home overlooks the beach with panoramic views of Palos Verdes, Malibu, Catalina, the pier and endless views of the Pacific Ocean. Kitchen, dining and living room (with fireplace) all look out over the strand and the ocean. Watch dolphins play while you make breakfast and enjoy each evening's sunset from the large deck as you wind down from your day. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and everything Manhattan Beach has to offer; you can forget about the car. Offered as an Executive Rental, this home comes completely furnished, accessorized and is ready for move in. Home may also be leased unfurnished. Come experience living life in true paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 The Strand have any available units?
1304 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 1304 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
1304 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 1304 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1304 The Strand offer parking?
No, 1304 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 1304 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 The Strand have a pool?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 1304 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles