All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 13 Westport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
13 Westport
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

13 Westport

13 Westport · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13 Westport, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Manhattan Village Smart Home beauty has it all. Many upgrades include a fabulous newer kitchen with custom cabinets and Granite counters, stainless steel deluxe appliances, oversized GE Monogram Refrigerator and double convection oven. Large breakfast Bar and Dining Room. All 3 full baths have been remodeled. Programmable electronic shower with digital water temperature control in Master Bath. Plus heated/Chromatherapy/Jacuzzi tub in Master. Hardwood and travertine floors with upgraded custom lighting throughout. High quality built-in sound system in Dining Room, Family Room, and Kitchen. 4 Zone heat and air conditioning. Patio and back yard has built-in barbecue and heaters. Upgraded finishes throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Westport have any available units?
13 Westport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 13 Westport have?
Some of 13 Westport's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Westport currently offering any rent specials?
13 Westport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Westport pet-friendly?
No, 13 Westport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 13 Westport offer parking?
No, 13 Westport does not offer parking.
Does 13 Westport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Westport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Westport have a pool?
No, 13 Westport does not have a pool.
Does 13 Westport have accessible units?
No, 13 Westport does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Westport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Westport has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Westport have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Westport has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles