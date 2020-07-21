13 Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Manhattan Village Smart Home beauty has it all. Many upgrades include a fabulous newer kitchen with custom cabinets and Granite counters, stainless steel deluxe appliances, oversized GE Monogram Refrigerator and double convection oven. Large breakfast Bar and Dining Room. All 3 full baths have been remodeled. Programmable electronic shower with digital water temperature control in Master Bath. Plus heated/Chromatherapy/Jacuzzi tub in Master. Hardwood and travertine floors with upgraded custom lighting throughout. High quality built-in sound system in Dining Room, Family Room, and Kitchen. 4 Zone heat and air conditioning. Patio and back yard has built-in barbecue and heaters. Upgraded finishes throughout.