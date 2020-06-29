All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:15 PM

128 Seaview St

128 Seaview Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 Seaview Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Manhattan Beach is a beachfront city located in southwestern Los Angeles County, California, USA. It is an upscale community that includes some of the most expensive real estate in California. The city is on the Pacific coast, south of El Segundo, and north of Hermosa Beach. Manhattan Beach is a hotspot for beach volleyball and surfing. Every August, the city hosts the Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball tournament and the International Surf Festival. Since the late 1990s, the area has become home to numerous professional athletes and celebrities.
Throughout the city, there are 11 parks providing 80 acres of park land within the community including 18 ball fields, five batting cages, 18 tennis courts (including two paddle tennis courts), four (Pay-N-Play) racquetball courts, three basketball courts, two par courses, a 1.7 mile jogging path, a nine-hole golf course and a public swimming pool. In addition to the community athletic fields and tennis courts, the facilities at Mira Costa High School are available for public use. Also located within the city is a two-mile walking and jogging path that runs parallel to a bike path along the beach. Stretching along the beach panning north and south of the Manhattan Beach Pier are over 50 volleyball courts available for private or public use.

PLEASE VIEW 3D TOUR AT FIRSTLIGHTPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM

TOP FLOOR 2BR 2BA UNIT W OCEAN VIEWS JUST STEPS TO BEACH! Upper unit in 2-unit building. 1-car Garage parking. PROPERTY FEATURES * 2BR 2BA * Approx. 875
Sq Ft * Great Ocean Views * Spacious Balcony * 1-Car Garage Parking * Open & Bright Living Space w Dining Area, Lots of Windows & Skylights * Dining Area w Ocean Views * Cozy, Modern Kitchen w Designer Tile Backsplash, Stove, Refrig, Micro, Quartz Countertops & Island * Good-Sized Bedroom w Mirrored Wall Closet & Attached Bath * Spacious Master w Skylights, Ocean Views, Walk-In Closet & Attached Bath * Newer Laminate, Lots of Windows & Modern Details * Shared WD * Ideal El Porto Location 4 Houses to Beach * Must See to Appreciate!

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Cc6BtUeZgnF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Seaview St have any available units?
128 Seaview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 128 Seaview St have?
Some of 128 Seaview St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Seaview St currently offering any rent specials?
128 Seaview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Seaview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Seaview St is pet friendly.
Does 128 Seaview St offer parking?
Yes, 128 Seaview St offers parking.
Does 128 Seaview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Seaview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Seaview St have a pool?
Yes, 128 Seaview St has a pool.
Does 128 Seaview St have accessible units?
No, 128 Seaview St does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Seaview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Seaview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Seaview St have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Seaview St does not have units with air conditioning.
