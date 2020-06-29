128 Seaview St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

Manhattan Beach is a beachfront city located in southwestern Los Angeles County, California, USA. It is an upscale community that includes some of the most expensive real estate in California. The city is on the Pacific coast, south of El Segundo, and north of Hermosa Beach. Manhattan Beach is a hotspot for beach volleyball and surfing. Every August, the city hosts the Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball tournament and the International Surf Festival. Since the late 1990s, the area has become home to numerous professional athletes and celebrities.

Throughout the city, there are 11 parks providing 80 acres of park land within the community including 18 ball fields, five batting cages, 18 tennis courts (including two paddle tennis courts), four (Pay-N-Play) racquetball courts, three basketball courts, two par courses, a 1.7 mile jogging path, a nine-hole golf course and a public swimming pool. In addition to the community athletic fields and tennis courts, the facilities at Mira Costa High School are available for public use. Also located within the city is a two-mile walking and jogging path that runs parallel to a bike path along the beach. Stretching along the beach panning north and south of the Manhattan Beach Pier are over 50 volleyball courts available for private or public use.



TOP FLOOR 2BR 2BA UNIT W OCEAN VIEWS JUST STEPS TO BEACH! Upper unit in 2-unit building. 1-car Garage parking. PROPERTY FEATURES * 2BR 2BA * Approx. 875

Sq Ft * Great Ocean Views * Spacious Balcony * 1-Car Garage Parking * Open & Bright Living Space w Dining Area, Lots of Windows & Skylights * Dining Area w Ocean Views * Cozy, Modern Kitchen w Designer Tile Backsplash, Stove, Refrig, Micro, Quartz Countertops & Island * Good-Sized Bedroom w Mirrored Wall Closet & Attached Bath * Spacious Master w Skylights, Ocean Views, Walk-In Closet & Attached Bath * Newer Laminate, Lots of Windows & Modern Details * Shared WD * Ideal El Porto Location 4 Houses to Beach * Must See to Appreciate!



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Cc6BtUeZgnF