All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 125 42nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
125 42nd Street
Last updated February 23 2020 at 3:01 AM

125 42nd Street

125 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

125 42nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the view and the sounds of the ocean from this front duplex unit just five doors from the strand. The building is a side by side configuration with nobody living above or below--and it has just been remodeled with a gorgeous new kitchen and bath using marble backsplashes. New efficient windows throughout help to capture the splendid El Porto ocean and beach vistas while helping control the temperature of the environment. Original, but refinished hardwood flooring contributes to the clean, updated look of this space. There is one bedroom and one bathroom, a separate kitchen (with refrigerator, gas range, and microwave) and a living/dining area. The apartment is bright and light and is ideally located for El Porto surfing, shopping and dining. There is storage and laundry available inside the garage and dedicated parking space in front of the garage. We pay for water, gas and trash. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 42nd Street have any available units?
125 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 125 42nd Street have?
Some of 125 42nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 125 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 42nd Street offers parking.
Does 125 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 125 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 125 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 42nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 42nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles