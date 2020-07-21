125 42nd Street

Amenities

Enjoy the view and the sounds of the ocean from this front duplex unit just five doors from the strand. The building is a side by side configuration with nobody living above or below--and it has just been remodeled with a gorgeous new kitchen and bath using marble backsplashes. New efficient windows throughout help to capture the splendid El Porto ocean and beach vistas while helping control the temperature of the environment. Original, but refinished hardwood flooring contributes to the clean, updated look of this space. There is one bedroom and one bathroom, a separate kitchen (with refrigerator, gas range, and microwave) and a living/dining area. The apartment is bright and light and is ideally located for El Porto surfing, shopping and dining. There is storage and laundry available inside the garage and dedicated parking space in front of the garage. We pay for water, gas and trash. Available now.