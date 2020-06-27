All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1241 Tennyson Street

1241 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Tennyson Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Situated in the Poet section of E. Manhattan walking distance to grocery, convenience, dry cleaning, restaurants, Mira Costa and Pennekamp schools. 2 garage space, 2 drive way space and plenty of street parking! New heating AND air conditioning. Solar power provides electric. The home has a large private courtyard which currently has a large spring free trampoline that can stay or owner can remove. Floor plan boasts a large living area with fireplace, an large bay window that looks out to courtyard. Formal dining room has a nice size window looking out into the private backyard. Upgraded extra large kitchen has eat-in dining area or you can turn into a home office/den. There are beautiful built-in cabinets integrated with glass, a built-in desk, plenty of cabinetry, pull-out drawers, built-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge under the center island and built-in sink, granite counters, recessed lighting, laundry closet, huge garden window overlooking the lush private backyard with cascading water and In-ground spa with easy app control. Take your parties outside through the french doors to enjoy the built-in BBQ,Teak patio set, surrounded by tall lush greenery. Three of the 4 bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master bedroom has 2 separate closets, built-in vanity and master bath. Other 2 bedrooms share the upgraded full bath upstairs. Energy efficient dual-paned windows and doors through-out entire home. 2 car garage direct access. Best schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Tennyson Street have any available units?
1241 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1241 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 1241 Tennyson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Tennyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1241 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 1241 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Tennyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 1241 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 1241 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Tennyson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1241 Tennyson Street has units with air conditioning.
