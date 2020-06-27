1241 Tennyson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Situated in the Poet section of E. Manhattan walking distance to grocery, convenience, dry cleaning, restaurants, Mira Costa and Pennekamp schools. 2 garage space, 2 drive way space and plenty of street parking! New heating AND air conditioning. Solar power provides electric. The home has a large private courtyard which currently has a large spring free trampoline that can stay or owner can remove. Floor plan boasts a large living area with fireplace, an large bay window that looks out to courtyard. Formal dining room has a nice size window looking out into the private backyard. Upgraded extra large kitchen has eat-in dining area or you can turn into a home office/den. There are beautiful built-in cabinets integrated with glass, a built-in desk, plenty of cabinetry, pull-out drawers, built-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge under the center island and built-in sink, granite counters, recessed lighting, laundry closet, huge garden window overlooking the lush private backyard with cascading water and In-ground spa with easy app control. Take your parties outside through the french doors to enjoy the built-in BBQ,Teak patio set, surrounded by tall lush greenery. Three of the 4 bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master bedroom has 2 separate closets, built-in vanity and master bath. Other 2 bedrooms share the upgraded full bath upstairs. Energy efficient dual-paned windows and doors through-out entire home. 2 car garage direct access. Best schools.