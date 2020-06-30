1233 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming One Level home home with newer appliances, and granite Counter tops ! Large Master suite with private bathroom. All bedrooms have hard wood floors. Spacious Living room area. Light and bright throughout. Beautiful front landscaping and private rear patio / yard area. Washer and dryer available. 2 car detached garage with additional 2 spaces available. Walk to Meadows Elementary and Manhattan Beach Middle School. Shopping, restaurants and transit close by.

Great Manhattan Beach area.