Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

1233 23rd Street

1233 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1233 23rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming One Level home home with newer appliances, and granite Counter tops ! Large Master suite with private bathroom. All bedrooms have hard wood floors. Spacious Living room area. Light and bright throughout. Beautiful front landscaping and private rear patio / yard area. Washer and dryer available. 2 car detached garage with additional 2 spaces available. Walk to Meadows Elementary and Manhattan Beach Middle School. Shopping, restaurants and transit close by.
Great Manhattan Beach area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 23rd Street have any available units?
1233 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1233 23rd Street have?
Some of 1233 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1233 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1233 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1233 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1233 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 1233 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1233 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1233 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1233 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

