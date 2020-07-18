1204 Harkness Street

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful Liberty Village charmer. Centrally located in one of the quietest, Manhattan Beach neighborhoods. This lovely turn-key home has plenty of natural light and a layout that works for any client. Updates include hardwood floors throughout, new dual pane vinyl windows, granite counters, newer backsplash in the kitchen, Wolf range, and stainless steel appliances. Your backyard has a mix of green and a large deck to easily entertain guests. With tasteful updates throughout, a large living space and large bedrooms, 1204 Harkness checks the boxes. Short walk to schools, Trader Joe's, and Polliwog Park. Easy access to freeways.