All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 116 25th Place Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
116 25th Place Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

116 25th Place Street

116 25th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

116 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
internet access
Oceanfront contemporary luxury beach property is just 3-homes from the Strand. Completely remodeled in 2014 with SWEEPING OCEAN VIEWS! Property is in immaculate condition and is a MUST SEE! Completely furnished with all utilities paid! There are two suites with private bathrooms, living-room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, dining area, powder room, laundry room, utility room, two outdoor balconies, and secure parking for two cars. Each room has a flat screen television with DirecTV, Ethernet ports, 5G wireless internet access, LED lights & forced air heating. Stunning ocean views from the living-room, dining-room & kitchen bar. Master suite has a large Cal. king bed, private bathroom with rain-shower and beautiful tile, an over-sized closet & ceiling to floor cabinetry drawers. Laundry room has a stack-able washer/dryer and utility closet. In the guest suite you will find a queen bed with private bathroom tub-shower. Contemporary oak wood flooring throughout. Living room area boasts an over-sized flat screen television mounted above the gas fireplace with glass crystals. Gourmet kitchen has a stove-top, convection oven, built-in micro, counter-depth refrigerator-freezer, quiet dishwasher & single-bowl contemporary steel sink. Powder room is situated adjacent to the staircase and has a contemporary powder blue vessel sink situated on a black marble counter top. The upstairs has surround-sound speakers & an audio system that can stream music from mobile devices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 25th Place Street have any available units?
116 25th Place Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 116 25th Place Street have?
Some of 116 25th Place Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 25th Place Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 25th Place Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 25th Place Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 25th Place Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 116 25th Place Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 25th Place Street offers parking.
Does 116 25th Place Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 25th Place Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 25th Place Street have a pool?
No, 116 25th Place Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 25th Place Street have accessible units?
No, 116 25th Place Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 25th Place Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 25th Place Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 25th Place Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 25th Place Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles