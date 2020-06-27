116 25th Place Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest suite internet access

Oceanfront contemporary luxury beach property is just 3-homes from the Strand. Completely remodeled in 2014 with SWEEPING OCEAN VIEWS! Property is in immaculate condition and is a MUST SEE! Completely furnished with all utilities paid! There are two suites with private bathrooms, living-room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, dining area, powder room, laundry room, utility room, two outdoor balconies, and secure parking for two cars. Each room has a flat screen television with DirecTV, Ethernet ports, 5G wireless internet access, LED lights & forced air heating. Stunning ocean views from the living-room, dining-room & kitchen bar. Master suite has a large Cal. king bed, private bathroom with rain-shower and beautiful tile, an over-sized closet & ceiling to floor cabinetry drawers. Laundry room has a stack-able washer/dryer and utility closet. In the guest suite you will find a queen bed with private bathroom tub-shower. Contemporary oak wood flooring throughout. Living room area boasts an over-sized flat screen television mounted above the gas fireplace with glass crystals. Gourmet kitchen has a stove-top, convection oven, built-in micro, counter-depth refrigerator-freezer, quiet dishwasher & single-bowl contemporary steel sink. Powder room is situated adjacent to the staircase and has a contemporary powder blue vessel sink situated on a black marble counter top. The upstairs has surround-sound speakers & an audio system that can stream music from mobile devices.