Manhattan Beach, CA
1121 9th Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

1121 9th Street

1121 9th Street · No Longer Available
Manhattan Beach
Eastside Manhattan Beach
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1121 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally remodeled beach house! This super cute front house of a duplex has been transformed to a stunning newly remodeled beach cottage. Two beautiful bedrooms with hardwood floors, custom closets, and new ceiling fans. Kitchen has new cabinets, new porcelain stone shower and bathtub. The kitchen has been overhauled with brand new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new floors and more. Open, light, bright, there is an eat in dining area with stunning chandelier which flows into the living room with fireplace. Front yard has lovely fruit trees and new landscaping. You can walk to restaurants, shops, and the beach. Award winning Manhattan Beach schools. All a short distance from LAX and access to freeways. Detached garage with 2 car parking and storage. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

