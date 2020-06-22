1121 9th Street

Amenities

Totally remodeled beach house! This super cute front house of a duplex has been transformed to a stunning newly remodeled beach cottage. Two beautiful bedrooms with hardwood floors, custom closets, and new ceiling fans. Kitchen has new cabinets, new porcelain stone shower and bathtub. The kitchen has been overhauled with brand new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new floors and more. Open, light, bright, there is an eat in dining area with stunning chandelier which flows into the living room with fireplace. Front yard has lovely fruit trees and new landscaping. You can walk to restaurants, shops, and the beach. Award winning Manhattan Beach schools. All a short distance from LAX and access to freeways. Detached garage with 2 car parking and storage. Available now.