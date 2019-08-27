7160 DUME Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court yoga

Short term leases available. Please inquire about dates! June, July, and August are $75,000 per month. Jawdropping panoramic views, from the ocean to the mountains, surround you from almost everywhere in the home. The estate sits on over 2 acres of meticulously maintained landscaping, consisting of a private tennis court, infinity pool, jacuzzi, cabana with fireplace, outdoor kitchen, playground, and secret garden. Inside, you'll find an incredible great room with vaulted ceilings, perfect for gatherings, a den with pool table, chic dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Countless french doors make it easy to feel the cool breeze of the Pacific. Upstairs are 4 palatial bedrooms including a gracious master suite, a library, and a ballet/yoga room. Rent includes a cleaning service twice a week.