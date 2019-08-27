All apartments in Malibu
7160 DUME Drive

7160 Dume Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7160 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
yoga
Short term leases available. Please inquire about dates! June, July, and August are $75,000 per month. Jawdropping panoramic views, from the ocean to the mountains, surround you from almost everywhere in the home. The estate sits on over 2 acres of meticulously maintained landscaping, consisting of a private tennis court, infinity pool, jacuzzi, cabana with fireplace, outdoor kitchen, playground, and secret garden. Inside, you'll find an incredible great room with vaulted ceilings, perfect for gatherings, a den with pool table, chic dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Countless french doors make it easy to feel the cool breeze of the Pacific. Upstairs are 4 palatial bedrooms including a gracious master suite, a library, and a ballet/yoga room. Rent includes a cleaning service twice a week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 DUME Drive have any available units?
7160 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 7160 DUME Drive have?
Some of 7160 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7160 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 DUME Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7160 DUME Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 7160 DUME Drive offer parking?
No, 7160 DUME Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7160 DUME Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7160 DUME Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 DUME Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7160 DUME Drive has a pool.
Does 7160 DUME Drive have accessible units?
No, 7160 DUME Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 DUME Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7160 DUME Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7160 DUME Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7160 DUME Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
