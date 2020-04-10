All apartments in Malibu
6965 FERNHILL Drive
6965 FERNHILL Drive

6965 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6965 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LITTLE DUME BEACH KEY!!!! Just remodeled home on MASSIVE 1.3 flat acre lot. Interior just remodeled!! New kitchen and appliances, both bathrooms completely gutted and redone. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Separate 2 car garage with new walls and floor. Gated circular driveway. 3rd bedroom could be private office. Owner just planted approximately $200,000 in tall Podocarpus Trees for privacy. 2 sheds in back yard for storage. Property is completely gated. Great home for small family and pets. Walk to private access gate to world famous Little Dume Beach, surf and play in incredibly secluded pocket of beach. Walk to school, shops and restaurants. Summer lease $18,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6965 FERNHILL Drive have any available units?
6965 FERNHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6965 FERNHILL Drive have?
Some of 6965 FERNHILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6965 FERNHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6965 FERNHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6965 FERNHILL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6965 FERNHILL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6965 FERNHILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6965 FERNHILL Drive offers parking.
Does 6965 FERNHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6965 FERNHILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6965 FERNHILL Drive have a pool?
No, 6965 FERNHILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6965 FERNHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6965 FERNHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6965 FERNHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6965 FERNHILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6965 FERNHILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6965 FERNHILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
