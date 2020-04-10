6965 FERNHILL Drive

Amenities

LITTLE DUME BEACH KEY!!!! Just remodeled home on MASSIVE 1.3 flat acre lot. Interior just remodeled!! New kitchen and appliances, both bathrooms completely gutted and redone. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Separate 2 car garage with new walls and floor. Gated circular driveway. 3rd bedroom could be private office. Owner just planted approximately $200,000 in tall Podocarpus Trees for privacy. 2 sheds in back yard for storage. Property is completely gated. Great home for small family and pets. Walk to private access gate to world famous Little Dume Beach, surf and play in incredibly secluded pocket of beach. Walk to school, shops and restaurants. Summer lease $18,000