6743 FERNHILL DRIVE

Spacious and peaceful, this traditional-style Point Dume home has wonderful flow and generous amounts of outdoor space for entertaining and recreation. Living room and formal dining room feature river stone fireplaces. Great room includes family room and large kitchen with island, wraparound windows, granite countertops, dining nook. Main-floor master suite has two closets, Italian marble bath, French doors to separate deck. Powder room and game room with bar also on main level. There are two bedrooms and additional storage upstairs. Backyard features built-in barbecue, fire pit, pool, spa, multiple dining and seating areas, and a small gym. Above the two-car garage, with separate staircase entry, attractive one-bedroom guest house with high ceilings, open floor plan, table with built-in bench seating, kitchen, washer and dryer, and ample space for relaxing. Built on over .4 acre, this is a classically styled and truly lovely home in an appealing and desirable Point Dume neighborhood.