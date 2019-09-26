All apartments in Malibu
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

6743 FERNHILL DRIVE

6743 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6743 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spacious and peaceful, this traditional-style Point Dume home has wonderful flow and generous amounts of outdoor space for entertaining and recreation. Living room and formal dining room feature river stone fireplaces. Great room includes family room and large kitchen with island, wraparound windows, granite countertops, dining nook. Main-floor master suite has two closets, Italian marble bath, French doors to separate deck. Powder room and game room with bar also on main level. There are two bedrooms and additional storage upstairs. Backyard features built-in barbecue, fire pit, pool, spa, multiple dining and seating areas, and a small gym. Above the two-car garage, with separate staircase entry, attractive one-bedroom guest house with high ceilings, open floor plan, table with built-in bench seating, kitchen, washer and dryer, and ample space for relaxing. Built on over .4 acre, this is a classically styled and truly lovely home in an appealing and desirable Point Dume neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE have any available units?
6743 FERNHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6743 FERNHILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6743 FERNHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
