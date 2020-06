Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

LARGE POINT DUME HOME W BEACH KEY & POOL! property is completely gated with mature landscaping and resort style pool and spa. Home offers huge great room with fireplace and chefs kitchen that leads out to pool & BBQ area. Large master bedroom with huge master bath. Home includes 2 car garage and lower private suite with it's own entry. Walk to school, private access beach and shops.