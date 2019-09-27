6267 TAPIA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

It doesn't get any sweeter than this Malibu West gated ranch-style home, with beautiful whitewater and coastline views overlooking Zuma Beach. Located on a private street just steps from shopping, restaurants, and the beach with membership to the Malibu West Beach Club and tennis courts included. Walking distance to Trancas Canyon Park with playground, sports field, and off-leash dog area. Close to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School and Malibu Middle/High School. Freshly painted, super clean and light with new floors...! Ocean view master bedroom is en-suite with two generous closets. The large living room offers a gas fireplace and sliding doors that open onto a patio and the grassy, dog-friendly yard for a great indoor/outdoor flow. The kitchen is remodeled, with a nice dining area and breakfast bar. Tons of storage with an attached two-car finished garage and separate shed. Don't miss this beautiful home with an ideal Malibu location!