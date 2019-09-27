All apartments in Malibu
6267 TAPIA Drive

6267 Tapia Drive
Location

6267 Tapia Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
It doesn't get any sweeter than this Malibu West gated ranch-style home, with beautiful whitewater and coastline views overlooking Zuma Beach. Located on a private street just steps from shopping, restaurants, and the beach with membership to the Malibu West Beach Club and tennis courts included. Walking distance to Trancas Canyon Park with playground, sports field, and off-leash dog area. Close to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School and Malibu Middle/High School. Freshly painted, super clean and light with new floors...! Ocean view master bedroom is en-suite with two generous closets. The large living room offers a gas fireplace and sliding doors that open onto a patio and the grassy, dog-friendly yard for a great indoor/outdoor flow. The kitchen is remodeled, with a nice dining area and breakfast bar. Tons of storage with an attached two-car finished garage and separate shed. Don't miss this beautiful home with an ideal Malibu location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have any available units?
6267 TAPIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6267 TAPIA Drive have?
Some of 6267 TAPIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6267 TAPIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6267 TAPIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6267 TAPIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive offers parking.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have a pool?
No, 6267 TAPIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6267 TAPIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6267 TAPIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
