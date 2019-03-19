6254 PORTERDALE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Live the perfect Southern California dream in this exclusive Malibu estate. This incredible 3-story home sits on approximately 3.5 acres with expansive ocean views, private location, and with resort-style grounds that make you never want to leave. Behind the large private gates and down a long driveway awaits a 6 bedroom and 8 bathroom custom built Tuscan home with formal entry, living and dining rooms as well as an open kitchen and family area. Completed in 2006, this home was built with great attention to detail using fine imported Italian travertine flooring, rare granite and onyx countertops and beautiful hand crafted custom cabinetry. Entertain friends and family in the home theater, billiards and bar area, or dine in your underground wine cellar. With over 2000sf of attached deck space in addition to the infinity edge pool and spa, the outdoors will be beckoning.~~