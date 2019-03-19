All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6254 PORTERDALE Drive

6254 Porterdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6254 Porterdale Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Live the perfect Southern California dream in this exclusive Malibu estate. This incredible 3-story home sits on approximately 3.5 acres with expansive ocean views, private location, and with resort-style grounds that make you never want to leave. Behind the large private gates and down a long driveway awaits a 6 bedroom and 8 bathroom custom built Tuscan home with formal entry, living and dining rooms as well as an open kitchen and family area. Completed in 2006, this home was built with great attention to detail using fine imported Italian travertine flooring, rare granite and onyx countertops and beautiful hand crafted custom cabinetry. Entertain friends and family in the home theater, billiards and bar area, or dine in your underground wine cellar. With over 2000sf of attached deck space in addition to the infinity edge pool and spa, the outdoors will be beckoning.~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive have any available units?
6254 PORTERDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive have?
Some of 6254 PORTERDALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6254 PORTERDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6254 PORTERDALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6254 PORTERDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6254 PORTERDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6254 PORTERDALE Drive offers parking.
Does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6254 PORTERDALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6254 PORTERDALE Drive has a pool.
Does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6254 PORTERDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6254 PORTERDALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6254 PORTERDALE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6254 PORTERDALE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
