Malibu, CA
6232 TAPIA Drive
6232 TAPIA Drive

6232 Tapia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6232 Tapia Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing ocean and mountain views from this coveted Malibu West condo. New floors and freshly painted with wonderful natural light. Ocean blue can be seen from most rooms. First floor has cozy living area with fireplace. Kitchen with eating area that flows into a private patio adds to outdoor living space. Three Bedrooms and two baths are on the upper level. Two car garage near entrance of patio. Complex has pool and tennis courts. Coveted Membership to the Malibu West Swim Club is included. Close to Vintage, Starbucks and Trancas shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 TAPIA Drive have any available units?
6232 TAPIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6232 TAPIA Drive have?
Some of 6232 TAPIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 TAPIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6232 TAPIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 TAPIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6232 TAPIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6232 TAPIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6232 TAPIA Drive offers parking.
Does 6232 TAPIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6232 TAPIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 TAPIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6232 TAPIA Drive has a pool.
Does 6232 TAPIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6232 TAPIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 TAPIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 TAPIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6232 TAPIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6232 TAPIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
