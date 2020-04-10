6232 TAPIA Drive

Amenities

Amazing ocean and mountain views from this coveted Malibu West condo. New floors and freshly painted with wonderful natural light. Ocean blue can be seen from most rooms. First floor has cozy living area with fireplace. Kitchen with eating area that flows into a private patio adds to outdoor living space. Three Bedrooms and two baths are on the upper level. Two car garage near entrance of patio. Complex has pool and tennis courts. Coveted Membership to the Malibu West Swim Club is included. Close to Vintage, Starbucks and Trancas shopping center.