6205 FRONDOSA Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

6205 FRONDOSA Drive

6205 Frondosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Frondosa Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Single level in the best location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable neighborhood of Malibu West! Welcome Summer in this lovely home w/high ceilings, New Refiinshed hardwood floors and a Wood Burning/Gas fireplace in the living room. Gourmet Kitchen w/ a view to the grassy private backyard boasts new oven, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Master suite w/sunken tub, and dual vanity. 3 more spacious bedrooms. One being used as formal dining room. Deep two car garage w/ plenty of storage. A short distance to Vintage Grocers shopping center and the beach Includes beach club rights w/tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive have any available units?
6205 FRONDOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive have?
Some of 6205 FRONDOSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 FRONDOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 FRONDOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 FRONDOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6205 FRONDOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 FRONDOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 FRONDOSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive have a pool?
No, 6205 FRONDOSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 FRONDOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 FRONDOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 FRONDOSA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 FRONDOSA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
