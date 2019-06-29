6205 FRONDOSA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Single level in the best location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable neighborhood of Malibu West! Welcome Summer in this lovely home w/high ceilings, New Refiinshed hardwood floors and a Wood Burning/Gas fireplace in the living room. Gourmet Kitchen w/ a view to the grassy private backyard boasts new oven, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Master suite w/sunken tub, and dual vanity. 3 more spacious bedrooms. One being used as formal dining room. Deep two car garage w/ plenty of storage. A short distance to Vintage Grocers shopping center and the beach Includes beach club rights w/tennis courts.