All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
5945 PASEO CANYON Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

5945 PASEO CANYON Drive

5945 Paseo Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5945 Paseo Canyon Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Light and bright ranch home in desirable Malibu West. Close to schools and in an outstanding family neighborhood. Peaceful setting with gorgeousmountain views and a large grassy yard. Complete kitchen remodel! New floors throughout. Fresh paint inside and out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive have any available units?
5945 PASEO CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive have?
Some of 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5945 PASEO CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5945 PASEO CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts