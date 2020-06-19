All apartments in Malibu
5721 BONSALL DRIVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

5721 BONSALL DRIVE

5721 Bonsall Drive · (310) 457-3995
Location

5721 Bonsall Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Price and availability

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
Majestic, private, half-timbered English country-style estate behind double gates on apx. 7 acres in Bonsall Canyon. Hand-hewn pecan floors, trussed ceilings, exquisite quality. Double-height great room with seating area, fireplace, bay window, plus step-up dining area that opens to chef's kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Main level family/media room, office/library, en-suite bedroom. Four upstairs bedrooms include gorgeous owner's suite with fireplace, sitting area, custom closet, tiled bath, views over acres of parkland. Huge storage room, bonus room with dance/gym space. Detached guest cottage has two en-suite bedrooms, great room, fireplace, cook's kitchen. Gorgeous grounds, ancient sycamore trees, pool/spa, stone pool house with outdoor covered kitchen, wine room, changing room, bath. Multiple porches and patios, sports court, fountain, fruit trees, rose gardens, organic garden. Circular drive, motor court, three-car garage. A Malibu treasure created for luxurious comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 25 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE have any available units?
5721 BONSALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE have?
Some of 5721 BONSALL DRIVE's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 BONSALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5721 BONSALL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 BONSALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5721 BONSALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5721 BONSALL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 BONSALL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5721 BONSALL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5721 BONSALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 BONSALL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5721 BONSALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5721 BONSALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
