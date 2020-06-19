5721 BONSALL DRIVE

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room wine room

Majestic, private, half-timbered English country-style estate behind double gates on apx. 7 acres in Bonsall Canyon. Hand-hewn pecan floors, trussed ceilings, exquisite quality. Double-height great room with seating area, fireplace, bay window, plus step-up dining area that opens to chef's kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Main level family/media room, office/library, en-suite bedroom. Four upstairs bedrooms include gorgeous owner's suite with fireplace, sitting area, custom closet, tiled bath, views over acres of parkland. Huge storage room, bonus room with dance/gym space. Detached guest cottage has two en-suite bedrooms, great room, fireplace, cook's kitchen. Gorgeous grounds, ancient sycamore trees, pool/spa, stone pool house with outdoor covered kitchen, wine room, changing room, bath. Multiple porches and patios, sports court, fountain, fruit trees, rose gardens, organic garden. Circular drive, motor court, three-car garage. A Malibu treasure created for luxurious comfort.