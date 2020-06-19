All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

33461 Pacific Coast Highway · (310) 457-3995
Location

33461 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
basketball court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rest and relaxation in this cozy three bedroom and two bath home on approximately one acre with beautiful ocean and mountains views with Santa Barbara Island positioned out front to insure spectacular sunsets. Located in the Encinal bluffs area, the home offers a warm and inviting ocean view living room with wood-beamed ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, and a disappearing glass wall that creates an indoor-outdoor space. The cook's kitchen with dining area has wood-beamed ceilings and a glass slider to a generous wraparound wood deck for outdoor dining and entertaining and steps to a patio area with built-in BBQ island with pizza oven, hot tub, and enclosed tiki bar. The private and fenced yard offers an additional patio area, grassy yard, basketball court, and plenty of secure parking. This tranquil and serene ocean view property is just minutes to Nicholas Beach Park, Vintage market, restaurants, and Starbucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 15 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does offer parking.
Does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
