33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill hot tub

Rest and relaxation in this cozy three bedroom and two bath home on approximately one acre with beautiful ocean and mountains views with Santa Barbara Island positioned out front to insure spectacular sunsets. Located in the Encinal bluffs area, the home offers a warm and inviting ocean view living room with wood-beamed ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, and a disappearing glass wall that creates an indoor-outdoor space. The cook's kitchen with dining area has wood-beamed ceilings and a glass slider to a generous wraparound wood deck for outdoor dining and entertaining and steps to a patio area with built-in BBQ island with pizza oven, hot tub, and enclosed tiki bar. The private and fenced yard offers an additional patio area, grassy yard, basketball court, and plenty of secure parking. This tranquil and serene ocean view property is just minutes to Nicholas Beach Park, Vintage market, restaurants, and Starbucks.