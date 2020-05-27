All apartments in Malibu
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

32054 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

32054 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

parking
hot tub
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include parking, hot tub, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 32054 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

