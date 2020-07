Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Rare find in Malibu West! Beautiful Mid-Century Atrium Home! Natural light with walls of galss that look out over lush landscaped back yard . In ground spa and built in BBQ area. 4 bedrooms with office or 5th bedroom and 3 baths. Chefs kitchen and bonus den. Membership in Malibu west beach and Tennis club! Walk to beach club, Vintage Market, Kristies Restaurant, Starbucks and many other shops. Great family neighborhood!