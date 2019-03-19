All apartments in Malibu
30063 ANDROMEDA Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30063 ANDROMEDA Lane

30063 Andromeda Lane · No Longer Available
Malibu
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

30063 Andromeda Lane, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
180 degree Ocean View! This stunning craftsman home architecturally inspired by Mickey Muenning, designer of The Post Ranch, no expense spared, with attention to detail. As you walk inside this spectacular home, enjoy natural light coming from an expansive skylight above the entire length of the home. Enter via elevator or stairs to a breathtaking chefs kitchen, dining area, equipped with state of the art appliances, including a separate prep-pantry, 2nd stove & dishwasher. The patio doors are accordion glass & open up to an expansive deck. All countertops & the 4 fireplaces are made of Blue Stone. The Master Suite comes with a luxurious bathroom with gradient heated floors, custom closets & drawers. Enjoy lounging in the library/office or downstairs, & find two guest rooms, a bath, game/media room. So much attention to detail, imported doors from Bali & china & hand crafted, door knobs. This mini French Castle is conveniently close to local markets, schools & the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane have any available units?
30063 ANDROMEDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane have?
Some of 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30063 ANDROMEDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane offers parking.
Does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane have a pool?
No, 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 30063 ANDROMEDA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
