30063 ANDROMEDA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

180 degree Ocean View! This stunning craftsman home architecturally inspired by Mickey Muenning, designer of The Post Ranch, no expense spared, with attention to detail. As you walk inside this spectacular home, enjoy natural light coming from an expansive skylight above the entire length of the home. Enter via elevator or stairs to a breathtaking chefs kitchen, dining area, equipped with state of the art appliances, including a separate prep-pantry, 2nd stove & dishwasher. The patio doors are accordion glass & open up to an expansive deck. All countertops & the 4 fireplaces are made of Blue Stone. The Master Suite comes with a luxurious bathroom with gradient heated floors, custom closets & drawers. Enjoy lounging in the library/office or downstairs, & find two guest rooms, a bath, game/media room. So much attention to detail, imported doors from Bali & china & hand crafted, door knobs. This mini French Castle is conveniently close to local markets, schools & the beach!