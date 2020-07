Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION - REMODELED OCEAN VIEW CONDO W BEACH KEY TO LITTLE DUME 2 bedroom 3 bath condo with beautiful ocean views. New bathrooms, kitchen, hardwood floors. Unit is clean and bright. Master comes with ocean view and master bath. 2nd bedroom has large loft and its own bathroom with tub/shower. Separate laundry room sits off large 2 car ocean view garage. Beach key to world famous Little Dume, walk to shops, school and beach!