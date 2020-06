Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities gym parking

Private, ranch style home on almost 2 acres and includes a coveted Riviera 2 Beach Key. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, detached guest house has 2 beds & 1 bath. In between is a huge, covered "barn style" area perfect for entertaining along with a couple of bonus rooms which can be used as a gym, office... Tons of fruit trees...truly a magical property.