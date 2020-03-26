28908 W Beach Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The stage has been set for this endless summer beauty located on quiet cul de sac, just behind gates on a private road. Spanning roughly 2,700 SqFt, this 2-story home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The interior features include: high ceilings, recessed lighting, tile and wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, laundry room, 2 downstairs guest rooms, upstairs master suite w/private master bath & walk-in closet, attached 2- car garage and so much more! Its intimate backyard setting offers a serene patio and a private grass/gardening area. Located just off Kanan Dume & PCH, this incredible home is just minutes from the famous Zuma Beach and popular Pointe Dume Village shopping and Beaches. With touches of elegance and a dash of SoCal style, this incredible property is a true California Dream! !