Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
28908 W Beach Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

28908 W Beach Lane

28908 West Beach Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28908 West Beach Lane, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The stage has been set for this endless summer beauty located on quiet cul de sac, just behind gates on a private road. Spanning roughly 2,700 SqFt, this 2-story home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The interior features include: high ceilings, recessed lighting, tile and wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, laundry room, 2 downstairs guest rooms, upstairs master suite w/private master bath & walk-in closet, attached 2- car garage and so much more! Its intimate backyard setting offers a serene patio and a private grass/gardening area. Located just off Kanan Dume & PCH, this incredible home is just minutes from the famous Zuma Beach and popular Pointe Dume Village shopping and Beaches. With touches of elegance and a dash of SoCal style, this incredible property is a true California Dream! !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28908 W Beach Lane have any available units?
28908 W Beach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 28908 W Beach Lane have?
Some of 28908 W Beach Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28908 W Beach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28908 W Beach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28908 W Beach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28908 W Beach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 28908 W Beach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28908 W Beach Lane offers parking.
Does 28908 W Beach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28908 W Beach Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28908 W Beach Lane have a pool?
No, 28908 W Beach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28908 W Beach Lane have accessible units?
No, 28908 W Beach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28908 W Beach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28908 W Beach Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28908 W Beach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28908 W Beach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
