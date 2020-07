Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Newest remodeled condo in the Rey de Copas complex! Complete with 2 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, this home is move-in ready! Available NOW. Featuring new stainless steel appliances and fixtures, new flooring, granite countertops, and more! What a great opportunity to live across from Paradise Cove Beach Cafe! Also equidistant to Zuma Beach, the Trancas Shopping Center, and Cross Creek shops and eateries. Some furniture available upon request.