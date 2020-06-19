All apartments in Malibu
27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

27910 Pacific Coast Highway · (310) 457-3995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27910 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Paradise Cove on the beach. Breathtaking gated ocean-view estate w/tropical gardens, fountain courtyard, high wood-beamed ceilings, arched doorways & windows, & hardwood floors. Chandelier dining room has bar & bay of windows with ocean views. Formal living room w/fireplace & leaded glass doors to patio, which continues to another patio & putting green watched over by four huge Buddha's'. Gourmet island kitchen w/tile countertops, high-end appliances, butler's pantry, breakfast bar, seating area w/ocean-view windows & flat screen TV. Spacious carpeted family room w/fireplace opens to deck w/barbecue island & dining patio. Hallway lined w/bookshelves leads to library/office & full bath. Downstairs are three bedrooms, laundry room, & generous storage. Owner's retreat has fireplace, desk, large custom closets, and lux bathroom, plus French doors to deck, mirrored & carpeted gym, sauna, & cold-soak tub. Large motor court & garage parking for two cars. Live & entertain in true Malibu style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does offer parking.
Does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
