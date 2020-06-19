27910 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Paradise Cove on the beach. Breathtaking gated ocean-view estate w/tropical gardens, fountain courtyard, high wood-beamed ceilings, arched doorways & windows, & hardwood floors. Chandelier dining room has bar & bay of windows with ocean views. Formal living room w/fireplace & leaded glass doors to patio, which continues to another patio & putting green watched over by four huge Buddha's'. Gourmet island kitchen w/tile countertops, high-end appliances, butler's pantry, breakfast bar, seating area w/ocean-view windows & flat screen TV. Spacious carpeted family room w/fireplace opens to deck w/barbecue island & dining patio. Hallway lined w/bookshelves leads to library/office & full bath. Downstairs are three bedrooms, laundry room, & generous storage. Owner's retreat has fireplace, desk, large custom closets, and lux bathroom, plus French doors to deck, mirrored & carpeted gym, sauna, & cold-soak tub. Large motor court & garage parking for two cars. Live & entertain in true Malibu style.