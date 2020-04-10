27856 WINDING Way

Amenities

Private gated Villa in a prime Malibu location overlooking the Pacific. Perfectly sited to capture ocean views & twinkling lights of Palos Verdes.A blend of elegance & luxury. Enter thru a tree lined drive & motor court w/complete privacy. Once inside, this exquisite Villa features soaring wood beam ceilings which project warmth, while the Chinese quartzite & travertine marble floors offer cool grounding. Expansive windows frame the gorgeous views. The flow of the social & family areas make this home perfect for entertaining. An open living/dining area & gourmet kitchen lead to a romantic al fresco dining patio. The lush family/game rm w/bar & stone fireplace make it perfect for gatherings of any kind. The master suite is on it's own wing w/fireplace, spa like bathroom & generous walk in closets. 3 additional bedroom suites, wine cellar, recording studio & full guesthouse complete the home. Romantic gardens, pool/spa & patios offer ample room to enjoy friends & family.Annual lease only