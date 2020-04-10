All apartments in Malibu
27856 WINDING Way
27856 WINDING Way

27856 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Location

27856 Winding Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Private gated Villa in a prime Malibu location overlooking the Pacific. Perfectly sited to capture ocean views & twinkling lights of Palos Verdes.A blend of elegance & luxury. Enter thru a tree lined drive & motor court w/complete privacy. Once inside, this exquisite Villa features soaring wood beam ceilings which project warmth, while the Chinese quartzite & travertine marble floors offer cool grounding. Expansive windows frame the gorgeous views. The flow of the social & family areas make this home perfect for entertaining. An open living/dining area & gourmet kitchen lead to a romantic al fresco dining patio. The lush family/game rm w/bar & stone fireplace make it perfect for gatherings of any kind. The master suite is on it's own wing w/fireplace, spa like bathroom & generous walk in closets. 3 additional bedroom suites, wine cellar, recording studio & full guesthouse complete the home. Romantic gardens, pool/spa & patios offer ample room to enjoy friends & family.Annual lease only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27856 WINDING Way have any available units?
27856 WINDING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 27856 WINDING Way have?
Some of 27856 WINDING Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27856 WINDING Way currently offering any rent specials?
27856 WINDING Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27856 WINDING Way pet-friendly?
No, 27856 WINDING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27856 WINDING Way offer parking?
Yes, 27856 WINDING Way offers parking.
Does 27856 WINDING Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27856 WINDING Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27856 WINDING Way have a pool?
Yes, 27856 WINDING Way has a pool.
Does 27856 WINDING Way have accessible units?
No, 27856 WINDING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27856 WINDING Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27856 WINDING Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 27856 WINDING Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27856 WINDING Way does not have units with air conditioning.
