27475 WINDING WAY E

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym yoga hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub yoga

This private and gated, ocean-view estate is nestled in the foothills in the exclusive Winding Way neighborhood on approximately 1.83 acres. Dramatic entry leads to the elegant living room where enormous windows flank the stone fireplace and frame views of the Santa Monica Bay. Hardwood floors run throughout the cook's kitchen, formal dining room, and spacious den. There's a fabulous indoor/outflow with lush landscaping and large decks, perfect for entertaining and a yoga/exercise room. Enjoy the master suite with its own fireplace and spa bathtub, as well as, a peaceful balcony and spacious closets. There are many, many unique details in this lovely home. Perfect location: Close to Escondido Falls and fabulous beaches! Fresh paint and redone floors. Also available for summer/short-term lease.