Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

27475 WINDING WAY E

27475 Winding Way · (310) 924-5352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
yoga
This private and gated, ocean-view estate is nestled in the foothills in the exclusive Winding Way neighborhood on approximately 1.83 acres. Dramatic entry leads to the elegant living room where enormous windows flank the stone fireplace and frame views of the Santa Monica Bay. Hardwood floors run throughout the cook's kitchen, formal dining room, and spacious den. There's a fabulous indoor/outflow with lush landscaping and large decks, perfect for entertaining and a yoga/exercise room. Enjoy the master suite with its own fireplace and spa bathtub, as well as, a peaceful balcony and spacious closets. There are many, many unique details in this lovely home. Perfect location: Close to Escondido Falls and fabulous beaches! Fresh paint and redone floors. Also available for summer/short-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27475 WINDING WAY E have any available units?
27475 WINDING WAY E has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27475 WINDING WAY E have?
Some of 27475 WINDING WAY E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27475 WINDING WAY E currently offering any rent specials?
27475 WINDING WAY E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27475 WINDING WAY E pet-friendly?
No, 27475 WINDING WAY E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27475 WINDING WAY E offer parking?
Yes, 27475 WINDING WAY E does offer parking.
Does 27475 WINDING WAY E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27475 WINDING WAY E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27475 WINDING WAY E have a pool?
No, 27475 WINDING WAY E does not have a pool.
Does 27475 WINDING WAY E have accessible units?
No, 27475 WINDING WAY E does not have accessible units.
Does 27475 WINDING WAY E have units with dishwashers?
No, 27475 WINDING WAY E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27475 WINDING WAY E have units with air conditioning?
No, 27475 WINDING WAY E does not have units with air conditioning.
