27437 WINDING Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This beautiful home has been lovingly cared for over the years. Recently refreshed, the home offers spectacular grounds of approximately 2.3 acres with a large amount of parking and grassy areas. The grand entry leads you to the office/library and a large great room with expansive ocean views, bar and inviting fireplace. A formal dining room and huge kitchen with island and breakfast area overlooking the grounds lend to the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. French doors spill out to the yard with pool and spa. Travel up the sweeping staircase to find the expansive and romantic master suite, three additional bedrooms and an upstairs family room/den. Close proximity to hiking trails and nature.