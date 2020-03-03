All apartments in Malibu
27437 WINDING Way
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

27437 WINDING Way

27437 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Location

27437 Winding Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautiful home has been lovingly cared for over the years. Recently refreshed, the home offers spectacular grounds of approximately 2.3 acres with a large amount of parking and grassy areas. The grand entry leads you to the office/library and a large great room with expansive ocean views, bar and inviting fireplace. A formal dining room and huge kitchen with island and breakfast area overlooking the grounds lend to the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. French doors spill out to the yard with pool and spa. Travel up the sweeping staircase to find the expansive and romantic master suite, three additional bedrooms and an upstairs family room/den. Close proximity to hiking trails and nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27437 WINDING Way have any available units?
27437 WINDING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 27437 WINDING Way have?
Some of 27437 WINDING Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27437 WINDING Way currently offering any rent specials?
27437 WINDING Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27437 WINDING Way pet-friendly?
No, 27437 WINDING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27437 WINDING Way offer parking?
Yes, 27437 WINDING Way offers parking.
Does 27437 WINDING Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27437 WINDING Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27437 WINDING Way have a pool?
Yes, 27437 WINDING Way has a pool.
Does 27437 WINDING Way have accessible units?
No, 27437 WINDING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27437 WINDING Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27437 WINDING Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 27437 WINDING Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27437 WINDING Way does not have units with air conditioning.
