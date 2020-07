Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Italy meets Malibu! Special 5 bedroom/6 bath home up scenic Latigo Canyon. Expansive ocean and mountain views from almost every room! Enjoy sunrises and sunsets daily by the pool while sipping on a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Close to Malibu beaches, shopping, and restaurants. Hiking trails abound.